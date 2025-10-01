INJECT Substudy Shows Reteplase Benefit

A substudy of the INJECT trial has revealed that the early resolution of ST segment elevation after an acute myocardial infarction is a strong predictor of a good outcome. Furthermore, administration of Boehringer Mannheim's investigational thrombolytic reteplase (recombinant plasminogen activator; Phase III) resulted in an increased incidence of early resolution of ST segment elevation compared to streptokinase.
The substudy of the 6,010 INJECT trial prospectively assessed the prognostic importance of ST segment elevation resolution in 1,398 patients, and compared reteplase with streptokinase. Patients were randomized within six hours of symptom onset and were evaluated three hours after thrombolysis for ST segment status, and then at 35 days for survival.
ST segment elevation was found to be the most powerful independent predictor of 35-day mortality (p<0.0001). The overall 35-day mortality was 2.5% in patients with complete resolution, 4.3% in those with partial resolution and 17.5% in those with no resolution.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze