INJECT Substudy Shows Reteplase Benefit

A substudy of the INJECT trial has revealed that the early resolution of ST segment elevation after an acute myocardial infarction is a strong predictor of a good outcome. Furthermore, administration of Boehringer Mannheim's investigational thrombolytic reteplase (recombinant plasminogen activator; Phase III) resulted in an increased incidence of early resolution of ST segment elevation compared to streptokinase.

The substudy of the 6,010 INJECT trial prospectively assessed the prognostic importance of ST segment elevation resolution in 1,398 patients, and compared reteplase with streptokinase. Patients were randomized within six hours of symptom onset and were evaluated three hours after thrombolysis for ST segment status, and then at 35 days for survival.

ST segment elevation was found to be the most powerful independent predictor of 35-day mortality (p<0.0001). The overall 35-day mortality was 2.5% in patients with complete resolution, 4.3% in those with partial resolution and 17.5% in those with no resolution.