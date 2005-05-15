InKine files NDA for next-generation purgative drug

InKine Pharmaceutical Co has submitted an electronic New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Adminstration seeking marketing approval for its next-generation sodium phosphate tablet, INKP-102.

Commenting on the filing, which came two months ahead of the US firm's schedule, chief executive Leonard Jacob said: "based on the improved efficacy, safety and patient acceptance attributes, we believe that INKP-102, if approved by FDA, will be the best purgative on the market and should significantly expand InKine's share of the market for colon-cleansing products."