Thursday 3 July 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

INmune Bio

A clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies that modulate the innate immune system to treat neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

The company's lead candidate, XPro (pegipanermin), is a selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (sTNF), designed to reduce neuroinflammation without suppressing the broader immune response.

In June 2025, INmune Bio reported results from its Phase II MINDFuL trial evaluating XPro in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The company plans to seek Breakthrough Therapy designation and engage with regulatory authorities to define the path forward for XPro.

Beyond Alzheimer's, INmune Bio is developing INKmune, an immunotherapy aimed at enhancing natural killer (NK) cell activity to target residual disease in cancers such as metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Additionally, the company is advancing CORDStrom, a mesenchymal stem cell platform for treating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Financially, INmune Bio closed a $19 million registered direct offering in June 2025, selling 3 million shares at $6.30 each. The proceeds are intended to support ongoing clinical development and general corporate activities. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $19.3 million.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest INmune Bio News

Alzheimer's trial misses goal, but subgroup result offers path forward
1 July 2025
How current Alzheimer's treatment failures are paving a new promising pathway
4 November 2022
More INmune Bio news >


Today's issue

EU strategy aims to put life sciences back on the map
Pharmaceutical
EU strategy aims to put life sciences back on the map
3 July 2025
Pharmaceutical
ABPI sees faults in NHS 10-Year Health Plan
3 July 2025
Biotechnology
Ingenza appoints Nick Challoner as CEO to lead next growth phase
3 July 2025
Biotechnology
NICE backs Fruzaqla for NHS use
3 July 2025
Biotechnology
Novartis’ hopes dashed for GCA indication for blockbuster
3 July 2025
Biotechnology
FDA accelerated approval for Dizal’s sunvozertinib
3 July 2025
Pharmaceutical
New $200 million fund to boost Japanese biotech innovation
3 July 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze