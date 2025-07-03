A clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies that modulate the innate immune system to treat neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

The company's lead candidate, XPro (pegipanermin), is a selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (sTNF), designed to reduce neuroinflammation without suppressing the broader immune response.

In June 2025, INmune Bio reported results from its Phase II MINDFuL trial evaluating XPro in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The company plans to seek Breakthrough Therapy designation and engage with regulatory authorities to define the path forward for XPro.

Beyond Alzheimer's, INmune Bio is developing INKmune, an immunotherapy aimed at enhancing natural killer (NK) cell activity to target residual disease in cancers such as metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Additionally, the company is advancing CORDStrom, a mesenchymal stem cell platform for treating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Financially, INmune Bio closed a $19 million registered direct offering in June 2025, selling 3 million shares at $6.30 each. The proceeds are intended to support ongoing clinical development and general corporate activities. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $19.3 million.