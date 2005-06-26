Innate attains milestone in Novo deal

French biopharmaceutical group Innate Pharma SAS, which specializes in cancer immunotherapeutics, says that it has achieved the first milestone under its 2003 collaboration with Denmark's Novo Nordisk A/S (Marketletters passim).
The groups' alliance is focused on the generation of a new therapeutic class of immunomodulatory antibodies targeting natural killer cells for the potential treatment of cancer. The attainment of this undisclosed milestone marks the end of the first stage of the project, which involved a comprehensive joint research program.
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