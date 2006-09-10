Innogenetics launches HPV genotype test

Gent, Belgium-based Innogenetics has entered the field of human papilloma virus testing, in line with its diagnostics growth strategy. According to the firm, infection with HPV genotypes 16 and 18, amongst others, is strongly associated with the development of cervical cancer, noting that both genotypes, which are also present in recently-developed prophylactic vaccines, are all detectable with Innogenetics' HPV genotyping product. The firm says that its new assay, the INNO-LiPA HPV Genotyping CE, is expected to obtain formal CE-marking in early fall.
Innogenetics noted that, while the virus can occur in a variety of different related types, it has been demonstrated that genotypes 16 and 18 account for around 70% of cervical cancers. In the USA alone, approximately 10,000 new cases of the disease are detected annually. In addition, genotypes 6 and 11 are found in about 90% of genital warts.
