Innovation funding regs "stifle small US biotechs"

A US rule requiring firms to hold a 51% ownership interest in their own business to qualify for innovation funding for early R&D of commercially-viable drugs or technology is stifling some small biotechology companies, says The Washington Post.

The Small Business Administration is reviewing the rule, which was imposed by an administrative judge in 2001, it says. Venture capital firms often require businesses they are funding privately to give them majority ownership that will help get drugs to the market. Often, firms must decide between federal grants or funding from venture capitalists, it adds. In a poll of 55 firms in January, the Biotechnology Industry Organization found 32% of those which had applied for grants were rejected because of their ownership status, with some 44% saying venture capital firms owned more than 50% of their business.

The rule, which aims to keep large corporations from benefiting from Small Business Innovation Research Program grants, is a topic of the SBA's 11 US-wide public hearings this month looking at changes to business standards.