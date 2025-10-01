Innovation "Is The Only Real Growth" For Industry

Hype in the drug sector may continue for some time, but the only way brand-name firms can continue growing is if they can make older drugs obsolete with newer ones, hemant Shah of HKS & Co told a Pharmaceutical Roundtable, sponsored by the New York Society of Security Analysts.

The way generics are going something has to give, he said, and he is not optimistic that brand-name firms can make this philosophical change. Generics account for 60%-70% of the market, but he would not invest in generic firms now as they are all getting approvals. The only difference is price, so it is just a commodity business and profit margins will contract as they did in the mid-1980s. The majors will sell more generics as an extension of their own businesses, and will be aggressive in doing so, said mr Shah.

Market Share Vital But Fragmented It is becoming more expensive to compete in health care, said Barbara Ryan of Alex Brown; the need to maintain historic levels of profitability and maximize efficiency will continue to drive mergers of equals. There has been about $40 billion in M&A activity in the past 24 months and market share is now all-important, but even Glaxo-Wellcome has only a 5.3% share. Costs will continue to rise as companies move into new markets, with many incorporating enabling technology such as combinatorial chemistry into their portfolios by acquisition or building their own expertise. Not all can afford this, so an opportunity for outsourcing exists.