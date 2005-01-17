Innovative strategies central in new drug development; Tufts report

Pharmaceutical firms can substantially grow the stream of new prescription drugs, as well as maintain patient safety, via the creation and implementation of more innovative R&D strategies which improve clinical success rates and lower clinical study expenses, concludes a new report by the ufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.

"Product pipelines are the bottleneck in bringing new medicines to market," noted Kenneth Kaitin, the Center's director. "Despite rapidly rising R&D spending by the research-based industry, the number of new drugs and biologics submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for review has steadily decreased in recent years," he added.