Innovative Technologies To Acquire Polymedica

Innovative Technologies of the UK is acquiring Polymedica Woundcareof the USA for a sum of up to $17.5 million, and will raise around L13 million ($21.7 million) through a proposed placing and open offer of just over 4.1 million shares at 310 pence, on the basis of one new share for every eight held. IT says the acquisition gives it two new product ranges based on porous membrane technology, and significant manufacturing capability.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze