Innovative Technologies To Acquire Polymedica

Innovative Technologies of the UK is acquiring Polymedica Woundcareof the USA for a sum of up to $17.5 million, and will raise around L13 million ($21.7 million) through a proposed placing and open offer of just over 4.1 million shares at 310 pence, on the basis of one new share for every eight held. IT says the acquisition gives it two new product ranges based on porous membrane technology, and significant manufacturing capability.