Innovatives and supportive care "the way forward for cancer drugs:" study

Oncology is now the world's third-largest therapeutic market, worth $35.0 billion, and will grow to a value of $60.0 billion by 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 8%, says a new study from market analyst Datamonitor.

A rise in prominence for treatment approaches employing molecular-targeted drugs, improved diagnostics, the emergence of more personalized treatment regimes and the perpetually high profile of cancer in shaping government health care policies will help ensure continued treatment improvements, it says. However, drugmakers will have various pharmacoeconomic restraints to contend with.