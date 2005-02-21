Innovatives and supportive care "the way forward for cancer drugs:" study

Oncology is now the world's third-largest therapeutic market, worth $35.0 billion, and will grow to a value of $60.0 billion by 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 8%, says a new study from market analyst Datamonitor.
A rise in prominence for treatment approaches employing molecular-targeted drugs, improved diagnostics, the emergence of more personalized treatment regimes and the perpetually high profile of cancer in shaping government health care policies will help ensure continued treatment improvements, it says. However, drugmakers will have various pharmacoeconomic restraints to contend with.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze