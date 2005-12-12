Innovive initiates enrollment in Ph I INNO-105 trial

The USA's Innovive Pharmaceuticals has enrolled the first patients in a Phase I clinical trial of its anticancer drug candidate INNO-105 in adult patients with advanced solid malignancies. The objectives of the trial are to determine safety, dose, pharmacokinetic profile and preliminary efficacy.

The agent is a naturally-occurring peptide that inhibits cell growth and division by interacting with OGFr, a unique receptor found on the nuclear membrane of a wide range of malignant cells. Preclinical studies have demonstrated antitumor activity in numerous tumor types and INNO-105 has recently shown efficacy in a Phase I pancreatic cancer study