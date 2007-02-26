Inogen secures $22M funding

Inogen, a USA-headquartered developer of long-term oxygen therapy technologies, says that it has secured $22.0 million in funding from a group of investors led by Novo A/S. The funds will support new manufacturing capabilities and the company's expansion into international markets.
Denmark-based Novo A/S and Michigan, USA-based Arboretum Ventures are first-time investors in Inogen. Other participants in this round are existing investors Versant Ventures, Avalon Ventures and Accuitive Medical Ventures.
Heath Lukatch, a partner at Novo who will serve on Inogen's board of directors, said: "we believe that Inogen is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in home oxygen therapy. The Inogen One device has the potential to obviate the need for expensive home oxygen tank delivery services, while allowing COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] patients greater flexibility and freedom in their day-to-day lives."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze