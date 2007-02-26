Inogen secures $22M funding

Inogen, a USA-headquartered developer of long-term oxygen therapy technologies, says that it has secured $22.0 million in funding from a group of investors led by Novo A/S. The funds will support new manufacturing capabilities and the company's expansion into international markets.

Denmark-based Novo A/S and Michigan, USA-based Arboretum Ventures are first-time investors in Inogen. Other participants in this round are existing investors Versant Ventures, Avalon Ventures and Accuitive Medical Ventures.

Heath Lukatch, a partner at Novo who will serve on Inogen's board of directors, said: "we believe that Inogen is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in home oxygen therapy. The Inogen One device has the potential to obviate the need for expensive home oxygen tank delivery services, while allowing COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] patients greater flexibility and freedom in their day-to-day lives."