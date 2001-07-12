Inpharmatica $20 mill deal with Serono

UK bioinformatics company Inpharmatica has signed a two-yearcollaborative agreement with Switzerland's Serono, focusing on the discovery of novel protein therapeutics. Under the terms of the deal, Serono will have the right to select an unlimited number of proteins and develop antibodies and small molecules against targets identified. Inpharmatica will receive unspecified royalties on any eventual sales, in addition to milestone payments which could exceed $20 million.

Malcolm Weir, Inpharmatica's chief executive, said that the deal "substantiates our view that there are still many valuable targets to be unearthed from the genome by the use of advanced large-scale informatics." He added that the agreement is the firm's " first major step into the drug discovery business, and to have a company as respected as Serono on our list of partners is a major validation of our capabilities and technologies."

Tim Wells, vice president of research at Serono, said that his company's ambition is "to use the genome to rapidly identify proteins which have high potential as therapeutic agents and this collaboration is a significant step along that path." He went on to say that Inpharmatica's approach to structural bioinformatics "allows us to fish in the genome with a more sophisticated bait."