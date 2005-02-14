Inpharmatica launches ADME modelling program

London, UK-based drug discovery firm Inpharmatica has launched Admensa Interactive, its latest in silico suite of predictive drug absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion models. According to the company, Admensa Interactive incorporates its expertise with laboratory ADME models.

Inpharmatica claims its product can accurately predict a wide range of compound properties, whether the agents are virtual or synthesised. The suite also includes unique regio-selectivity technology predicting the points of metabolic attack on the molecule by the liver's breakdown enzymes, the group said.