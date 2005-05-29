Inpharmatica launches GPCR database

London, UK-based drug discovery firm Inpharmatica has launched GPCR SARfari, an online knowledge-base covering many of the most important G protein-coupled receptors, a group of targets widely exploited in drug discovery.
The database contains relevant information for all 297 human rhodopsin-like, non-olfactory, GPCRs. Inpharmatica has designed GPCR SARfari for both biologists and chemists working in the area and includes protein sequences, proprietary 3D-structures, corresponding natural ligands and over 60,000 drug-like compounds derived from StARLITe, the firm's proprietary database of medical chemistry and pharmacology.
The firm noted that more than 40% of the drugs on the market today target these receptors and, together, they generate annual sales in excess of $40.0 billion.
