Saturday 23 November 2024

Pharma & Biotech Insights, Interviews & Features

Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
19 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
18 November 2024
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 29 — How can we use AI to program antibodies?
14 November 2024
Biotechnology
Europe’s hub-and-spoke biotechs balance risk, harness AI
11 November 2024

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Reset all filters
Refine Search
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Germany's Merck has spent more than 25 years researching and developing solutions for advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) care.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
German biotech CatalYm has followed up a groundbreaking 2023 with an impressive 2024.   19 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Big pharmas are not deterred by China’s increasingly complex business environment. Instead, they are changing strategies to minimize risks while continuing to benefit from China, said speakers at ChinaTrials held last week in Shanghai.   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
M&A activity – CRISPR fuelling investor interest in gene editing
A Feature analyzing M&A, licensing and partnerships in gene editing as CRISPR therapeutics enter the market and present new opportunities for pharma growth.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 29 — How can we use AI to program antibodies?
This week, we discuss a novel AI-driven approach to drug development, and its potential to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
Europe’s hub-and-spoke biotechs balance risk, harness AI
An Expert View from Cumulus Oncology about its innovative business model, which is all about improving the efficiency of drug R&D.   11 November 2024
Generics
Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma has taken on the might of China in terms of Penicillin G pricing, and is doing so by leveraging a fully integrated production process at its new plant. Anticipating the price erosion of Penicillin G, the company has put up an integrated plant from scratch.   10 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Where the GLP-1 renaissance will take us next
Life science investors can be divided into two groups: those who bought Novo Nordisk stock before GLP-1s hit the big time, and those who wish they had.   10 November 2024
Generics
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
Indian markets are abuzz with a singular refrain. Donald Trump's Presidency of the United States is set to open new opportunities for India, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.   8 November 2024
Biotechnology
mRNA vaccines: a Latin American perspective
According to UNICEF's State of the World's Children 2023 report, in Latin America and the Caribbean, 6.8 million children did not benefit from vaccination during the time of the pandemic and in the following two years, progress has not been as expected either.   7 November 2024
Biotechnology
India's BIRAC is propelling the country to global biotech leadership
As India's bioeconomy soars to a remarkable valuation of $151 billion, the government's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has underscored the critical need for innovation and private sector investment to unlock further growth.   21 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Shaping the future: how cultural transformation fuels digital innovation in UK pharma
An Expert View from Nick Petschek, Managing Director EMEA, Kotter International.   18 October 2024
Biotechnology
Expert's optimism at ‘maturing’ of cell and gene therapy field
Where once the state of play in the cell and gene therapy space was mostly limited to hope and hype around what might be to come, this is increasingly being replaced by action, on-market therapies and genuine expectation of reaching patients—provided companies can avoid some of the sector’s notorious pitfalls.   16 October 2024
Biotechnology
How ADCs are changing the treatment of cancer
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent a transformative class of cancer therapy that combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell-killing potential of cytotoxic drugs.   15 October 2024
Biotechnology
Novartis rounds off remibrutinib data package ahead of CSU filing
At last month’s European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress in Amsterdam, Novartis presented new early and long-term Phase III data for remibrutinib in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).   14 October 2024
Biotechnology
India unleashes Bio-RIDE to spur biotech growth and innovation
India's new Biotechnology Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (Bio-RIDE) scheme is a significant step towards consolidating and advancing the country's biotechnology initiative.   7 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
F2G seeks second bite of the cherry with $100 million round as novel antifungal pipeline remains thin
F2G’s September $100m funding round provides the company with crucial funds to renavigate approval of its lead drug, olorofim. The substantial financing also highlights the paucity of novel antifungal products in the clinic.   3 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Interest aplenty in Nuclidium’s solutions for radioisotope production
Timing can be crucial in biotech, and any company that can help optimize radiopharmaceuticals to fight cancer is likely to a hot property right now, given the recent popularity of the field among investors and drugmakers.   2 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Leveraging early access programs: What drugmakers need to know
As stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry, we all have a responsibility to ensure life-saving treatments promptly and safely reach patients regardless of where they live. To this end, by integrating early access programs and other less conventional strategies into a company’s business model for drug distribution, patients who are suffering from life-threatening conditions can gain access to needed treatments in regions where there is a lack of drug accessibility, while at the same time offering benefits to pharmaceutical companies.   2 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Russia finalizes rules for granting preference to domestic drugs in public procurements
The Russian government has finalized the rules for granting preference to domestic drugs in public procurements, which will come into force in 2025.   1 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Germany's Merck has spent more than 25 years researching and developing solutions for advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) care.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
German biotech CatalYm has followed up a groundbreaking 2023 with an impressive 2024.   19 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Big pharmas are not deterred by China’s increasingly complex business environment. Instead, they are changing strategies to minimize risks while continuing to benefit from China, said speakers at ChinaTrials held last week in Shanghai.   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
M&A activity – CRISPR fuelling investor interest in gene editing
A Feature analyzing M&A, licensing and partnerships in gene editing as CRISPR therapeutics enter the market and present new opportunities for pharma growth.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 29 — How can we use AI to program antibodies?
This week, we discuss a novel AI-driven approach to drug development, and its potential to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
Europe’s hub-and-spoke biotechs balance risk, harness AI
An Expert View from Cumulus Oncology about its innovative business model, which is all about improving the efficiency of drug R&D.   11 November 2024
Generics
Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma has taken on the might of China in terms of Penicillin G pricing, and is doing so by leveraging a fully integrated production process at its new plant. Anticipating the price erosion of Penicillin G, the company has put up an integrated plant from scratch.   10 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Where the GLP-1 renaissance will take us next
Life science investors can be divided into two groups: those who bought Novo Nordisk stock before GLP-1s hit the big time, and those who wish they had.   10 November 2024
Generics
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
Indian markets are abuzz with a singular refrain. Donald Trump's Presidency of the United States is set to open new opportunities for India, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.   8 November 2024
Biotechnology
mRNA vaccines: a Latin American perspective
According to UNICEF's State of the World's Children 2023 report, in Latin America and the Caribbean, 6.8 million children did not benefit from vaccination during the time of the pandemic and in the following two years, progress has not been as expected either.   7 November 2024
Biotechnology
India's BIRAC is propelling the country to global biotech leadership
As India's bioeconomy soars to a remarkable valuation of $151 billion, the government's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has underscored the critical need for innovation and private sector investment to unlock further growth.   21 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Shaping the future: how cultural transformation fuels digital innovation in UK pharma
An Expert View from Nick Petschek, Managing Director EMEA, Kotter International.   18 October 2024
Biotechnology
Expert's optimism at ‘maturing’ of cell and gene therapy field
Where once the state of play in the cell and gene therapy space was mostly limited to hope and hype around what might be to come, this is increasingly being replaced by action, on-market therapies and genuine expectation of reaching patients—provided companies can avoid some of the sector’s notorious pitfalls.   16 October 2024
Biotechnology
How ADCs are changing the treatment of cancer
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent a transformative class of cancer therapy that combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell-killing potential of cytotoxic drugs.   15 October 2024
Biotechnology
Novartis rounds off remibrutinib data package ahead of CSU filing
At last month’s European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress in Amsterdam, Novartis presented new early and long-term Phase III data for remibrutinib in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).   14 October 2024
Biotechnology
India unleashes Bio-RIDE to spur biotech growth and innovation
India's new Biotechnology Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (Bio-RIDE) scheme is a significant step towards consolidating and advancing the country's biotechnology initiative.   7 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
F2G seeks second bite of the cherry with $100 million round as novel antifungal pipeline remains thin
F2G’s September $100m funding round provides the company with crucial funds to renavigate approval of its lead drug, olorofim. The substantial financing also highlights the paucity of novel antifungal products in the clinic.   3 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Interest aplenty in Nuclidium’s solutions for radioisotope production
Timing can be crucial in biotech, and any company that can help optimize radiopharmaceuticals to fight cancer is likely to a hot property right now, given the recent popularity of the field among investors and drugmakers.   2 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Leveraging early access programs: What drugmakers need to know
As stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry, we all have a responsibility to ensure life-saving treatments promptly and safely reach patients regardless of where they live. To this end, by integrating early access programs and other less conventional strategies into a company’s business model for drug distribution, patients who are suffering from life-threatening conditions can gain access to needed treatments in regions where there is a lack of drug accessibility, while at the same time offering benefits to pharmaceutical companies.   2 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Russia finalizes rules for granting preference to domestic drugs in public procurements
The Russian government has finalized the rules for granting preference to domestic drugs in public procurements, which will come into force in 2025.   1 October 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze