InSite Reports Positive Phase III BetaSite Data

InSite Vision has reported encouraging Phase III trial results with its BetaSite formulation of levobunolol, a product intended for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Company chairman Kumar Chandrasekaran noted that the 0.1% BetaSite eyedrops were nearly as effective as 0.5% levobunolol, the highest strength currently on the market in the USA.

Mr Chandrasekaran noted that the product afforded a therapeutic window and would be suitable for patients who need treatment with beta blockers but have dose-limiting side effects. The sustained-release formulation developed by InSite Vision means that BetaSite is the first low-dose product to show efficacy in trials. The Phase III study compared two sustained-release formulations of BetaSite to conventional levobunolol (0.5%). The low-dose formulation of BetaSite (0.1%) achieved a 21% reduction in ocular pressure after three months, while the high-dose BetaSite and conventional levobunolol both achieved a 25% reduction.

InSite has licensed a range of compounds for administration using its DuraSite eyedrop-based delivery system, including: pilocarpine (PilaSite) in Phase III trials for glaucoma; British Biotech's matrix metalloproteinase inhibitors batimastat (Phase I) and BB-882 for corneal overgrowth; the anesthetic ProSite (Phase I); Synergen's anakinra (interleukin-1 receptor antagonist) for ocular allergies; and Upjohn's tirilazad mesylate.