InSite Vision: ISV-205 news

- InSite Vision has filed an Investigational New Drug application in the USA for ISV-205, its proprietary DuraSite eyedrop formulation of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac. The company says it has also been awarded a US patent covering novel uses of topical NSAIDs in the eye. The first indication sought for ISV-205 will be the prevention of the rise in intraocular pressure induced by steroids given after eye surgery.