Insmed's SomatoKine shows promise in pivotal Ph III trial for GH insensitivity

The USA's Insmed has reported promising updated results from its pivotal Phase III clinical trial of SomatoKine (mecasermin rinfabate), a once-daily insulin-like growth factor I replacement therapy for the treatment of children with short stature due to growth hormone insensitivity syndrome.

On initiation of this prospective clinical study, all 29 patients were pre-pubertal and identified as having GHIS - including those with GH receptor deficiency and GH gene deletion. Participants were aged three-15 years (average age eight years) and starting heights ranged from 27-50 inches (average 35 inches). Once-daily injections of SomatoKine 0.5-2.0mg/kg were given in the evening; individual dose adjustments were made to restore and maintain serum IGF-I levels in the normal range.

Results showed that, of the 25 patients who provided sufficient data for efficacy evaluation, the average increase in annualized height velocity from pre-treatment to on-treatment after six months was 5.0cm a year, achieving the primary efficacy endpoint (n=25, p<0.0001).