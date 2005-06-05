Insmed's SomatoKine shows promise in pivotal Ph III trial for GH insensitivity

The USA's Insmed has reported promising updated results from its pivotal Phase III clinical trial of SomatoKine (mecasermin rinfabate), a once-daily insulin-like growth factor I replacement therapy for the treatment of children with short stature due to growth hormone insensitivity syndrome.
On initiation of this prospective clinical study, all 29 patients were pre-pubertal and identified as having GHIS - including those with GH receptor deficiency and GH gene deletion. Participants were aged three-15 years (average age eight years) and starting heights ranged from 27-50 inches (average 35 inches). Once-daily injections of SomatoKine 0.5-2.0mg/kg were given in the evening; individual dose adjustments were made to restore and maintain serum IGF-I levels in the normal range.
Results showed that, of the 25 patients who provided sufficient data for efficacy evaluation, the average increase in annualized height velocity from pre-treatment to on-treatment after six months was 5.0cm a year, achieving the primary efficacy endpoint (n=25, p<0.0001).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze