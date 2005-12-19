Insmed shares soar on news of US OD designation for Iplex

US drugmaker Insmed Inc says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved Iplex (mecasermin rinfabate (rDNA origin) injection) for the treatment of growth failure in children with severe primary IGF-1 deficiency or with growth hormone gene deletion who have developed neutralizing antibodies to GH. As an orphan drug, Iplex is entitled to seven years of marketing exclusivity for the treatment of Primary IGFD. Patients with the condition present with extreme short stature, a state often associated with severe psychosocial problems. Insmed shares sky-rocketed 40.3% in after-hours trading to $2.09, on the day of the news, December 12.