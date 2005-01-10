Insmed submits SomatoKine NDA

US biopharmaceutical group Insmed, which focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders, has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for SomatoKine (mecasermin rinfabate) for the treatment of growth hormone insensitivity syndrome.
The NDA is centered on safety and efficacy data from a multicenter Phase III clinical evaluation of the agent, a proprietary insulin-like growth factor I therapy comprising recombinant human IGF-I and IGF binding protein 3. It has been assigned Orphan Drug status for the treatment of extreme insulin resistance (Marketletter January 5 & 12, 2004).
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