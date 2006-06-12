Friday 22 November 2024

Insmed updates on IPLEX launch

12 June 2006

Virginia, USA-based Insmed has provided an update on the launch of IPLEX (mecasermin rinfabate [rDNA origin] injection) and the company's payer Utilization Program for the treatment of patients with severe short stature associated with severe primary IGF-I deficiency (Primary IGFD).

On May 23, 2006, Insmed announced the IPLEX Program to approximately 800 national payers as part of its comprehensive launch communications. In a letter to payers, Insmed informed them of the availability and pricing of IPLEX. Prominent in the announcement was a statement specifically detailing Insmed's pricing commitment to this market.

Insmed proactively created the utilization program, and informed the payer universe that the annual charge for therapy is limited to actual milligrams prescribed and used. The utilization program assures that there is no charge for unused product remaining after the prescribed dose is extracted. Any remaining product discarded as waste is accounted for, and replaced by the company at no charge to the payer or patient, to assure that the payer or patient pays only for the amount dosed and administered. The utilization program, and other distribution activities, is managed by Insmed's single point of contact system, PlexPoint.

