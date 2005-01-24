Institut Pasteur facing staff protest

Institut Pasteur, the French vaccines R&D organization, has hit problems with its research staff. The institute is at the height of a busy period in which it has dispatched experts to Sri Lanka to evaluate risks of post-tsunami epidemics and has just announced promising results for a candidate-vaccine to treat a form of uterine cancer.
However, a project to revamp the group's Paris headquarters is being contested by a group of research staff who are refusing temporary transfer while the work is being carried out. Philippe Kourilsky, director general of IP, says that a "heaven-sent gift" in the form of temporary accommodation had become poisoned by the dispute.
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