INT'L BIOTECH TRUST ISSUE FALLS SHORT

The International Biotechnology Trust rights issue, which parent company Rothschild Asset Management and sponsor Robert Fleming expected to raise up to L100 million ($147 million), has fallen very short of that target. The placing of shares with institutions has only managed to raise between L35 million and L40 million.
Despite the poor uptake, Rothschild Assset Management has decided to continue with the launch. The public offering opened last week. The Financial Times commented at the time that the poor response is the latest sign of "investor fatigue". There have been and continues to be a large number of new issues (Marketletter April 4), and some of them have been disappointing.
The response to the Rothschild launch has been disappointing more because of general market conditions than sentiment towards the biotechnology sector, accoridng to the Financial Times.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
