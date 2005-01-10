IntegraGen secures DNA chips supply deal

Paris, France-headquartered IntegraGen says it has entered into a contract to develop, manufacture and supply novel DNA chips to La Ligue Nationale Contre le Cancer.
The chips are a type of microarray based on the firm's proprietary IntegraChips product, and will be used in LNCC's Cartes d'Identite des Tumeurs project, the focus of which is to develop identity cards for tumors, the company said.
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