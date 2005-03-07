Integrilin shows 24-hr platelet inhibition

Millennium Pharmaceuticals of the USA has reported encouraging results from a study assessing the efficacy of its drug Integrilin (eptifibatide) in combination with clopidogrel in platelet inhibition.

The trial was the first prospective, randomized, open-label study ever conducted to investigate the effect of adding Integrilin to varying clopidogrel dosing regimens in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Clopidogrel is Sanofi-Aventis' blockbuster anti-thrombotic, marketed as Plavix. The relation of platelet inhibition to heart muscle damage associated with elective coronary stenting was also evaluated. Results of the study showed sustained platelet inhibition throughout 24 hours.