Integrilin shows 24-hr platelet inhibition

Millennium Pharmaceuticals of the USA has reported encouraging results from a study assessing the efficacy of its drug Integrilin (eptifibatide) in combination with clopidogrel in platelet inhibition.
The trial was the first prospective, randomized, open-label study ever conducted to investigate the effect of adding Integrilin to varying clopidogrel dosing regimens in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Clopidogrel is Sanofi-Aventis' blockbuster anti-thrombotic, marketed as Plavix. The relation of platelet inhibition to heart muscle damage associated with elective coronary stenting was also evaluated. Results of the study showed sustained platelet inhibition throughout 24 hours.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze