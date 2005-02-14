Intendis enters market as new dermatology specialist

Berlin, Germany-based Intendis GmbH has announced that it has started operations as a new, fully-integrated pharmaceutical company, dedicated to the development and marketing of systemic and topical treatments for skin disorders. Intendis is a 100%-owned subsidiary of German drug major Schering AG.

At a press conference in Berlin on February 3, Intendis' management introduced the new company and its growth prospects. It is pursuing a strategy to invest in the marketing of the group's well-established dermatology brands in the areas of eczema, psoriasis, acne, rosacea and fungal infections, to broaden its global reach.