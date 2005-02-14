Intendis enters market as new dermatology specialist

Berlin, Germany-based Intendis GmbH has announced that it has started operations as a new, fully-integrated pharmaceutical company, dedicated to the development and marketing of systemic and topical treatments for skin disorders. Intendis is a 100%-owned subsidiary of German drug major Schering AG.
At a press conference in Berlin on February 3, Intendis' management introduced the new company and its growth prospects. It is pursuing a strategy to invest in the marketing of the group's well-established dermatology brands in the areas of eczema, psoriasis, acne, rosacea and fungal infections, to broaden its global reach.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze