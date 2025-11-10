Intercardia's Phase III Bucindolol Study Starts

Intercardia, a subsidiary of US firm Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, has begun its planned Phase III study of its beta blocker bucindolol in patients with congestive heart failure. The Beta blocker Evaluation of Survival Trials (BEST) is being conducted by the US National Institutes of Heath and the Department of Veterans Affairs at around 90 clinical centers across the USA.

Interneuron Pharmaceuticals gained the rights to bucindolol when it completed the acquisition of Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Engineering Consultants last year (Marketletter October 3, 1994). Bucindolol was selected for inclusion in the BEST trial "because of its unique action on the heart muscle, which differentiates it from other marketed or investigational beta blockers," according to Interneuron chief executive Glenn Cooper.

The National Institutes of Health and Veterans Administration have committed multi-million dollar funding for the BEST study (the actual amount will depend on development milestones being achieved), and Interneuron itself has also committed at least $2 million to the trial. BEST is expected to include up to 2,800 patients. "It is the first definitive prospective beta blocker trial measuring the impact of a drug upon mortality in this condition," commented Clayton Duncan, president and chief executive of Intercardia. "The results of this study could profoundly affect the clinical management of heart failure," he added.