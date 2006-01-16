Saturday 8 November 2025

Intercell gets 1M euro from vaccine deal

16 January 2006

Vienna, Austria-based Intercell AG says it has received a 1.0-million euro ($1.2 million) milestone payment from France's Sanofi Pasteur, arising from the successful development of a bacterial vaccine based on antigens identified with Intercell's antigen identification program.

The vaccine which, according to the firms, has the potential to address an important unmet medical need in the field of infectious diseases, was licensed from Intercell under an agreement signed in December 2003, with both parties agreeing not to disclose the vaccines indication. In July 2005, Sanofi exercised its worldwide exclusivity licensing rights for the product, and is due to make further developmental milestone payments totalling around 20.0 million euros in addition to royalties on any future net sales.

Lehman Brothers says that the news is positive for the Austrian firm and that it provides further validation of its technology, but added that the program is at too early a stage to be included in its valuation of the firm.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze