Intercell gets 1M euro from vaccine deal

Vienna, Austria-based Intercell AG says it has received a 1.0-million euro ($1.2 million) milestone payment from France's Sanofi Pasteur, arising from the successful development of a bacterial vaccine based on antigens identified with Intercell's antigen identification program.

The vaccine which, according to the firms, has the potential to address an important unmet medical need in the field of infectious diseases, was licensed from Intercell under an agreement signed in December 2003, with both parties agreeing not to disclose the vaccines indication. In July 2005, Sanofi exercised its worldwide exclusivity licensing rights for the product, and is due to make further developmental milestone payments totalling around 20.0 million euros in addition to royalties on any future net sales.

Lehman Brothers says that the news is positive for the Austrian firm and that it provides further validation of its technology, but added that the program is at too early a stage to be included in its valuation of the firm.