Intercell's IC51 granted orphan status in EU

Vienna, Austria-based vaccine specialist Intercell says that its Japanese encephalitis vaccine (IC51), currently in advanced Phase III trials, has been granted Orphan Drug status by the European Commission following a recommendation of a designated working party at the European Medicines Agency, which has reviewed its clinical program. OD status means that, upon approval, the company will receive 10-year sole exclusive market rights for its product within the European Union's 25 member states as well as Norway and Iceland. It will also get a fee reduction and waivers during pre- and post-approval phases. Analysts at Lehman Brothers were positive about the news, saying that Intercell's 10-year exclusivity period would bar competitors from launching a rival product in that time. However, they noted that UK-based Acambis, whose ChimeriVax-JE is IC51's likeliest rival, has stated that the European market is not its priority. They concluded that the OD designation would have little practical consequences and did not alter their 8.3 euro share price target.
