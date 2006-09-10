Intercytex initiates Ph II trial of ICX-PRO

Cambridge, UK-based cell therapy specialist Intercytex has started a Phase II trial of ICX-PRO, its topical wound-care product candidate designed to stimulate active repair in persistent chronic wounds for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

This open-label trial is being conducted at the UK's Manchester Royal Infirmary hospital in up to 15 subjects with chronic DFUs that have failed to heal despite conventional treatment. The study will evaluate wound closure over a six-month period.

Nick Higgins, the firm's chief executive, commented: "diabetic foot ulcers remain a major medical problem with over half a million cases in the USA alone. ICX-PRO has the potential to provide significant patient benefit." He added that Intercytex is currently recruiting for a Phase III multicenter trial of ICX-PRO for the treatment of venous leg ulcers.