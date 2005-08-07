Intercytex raises L12M financing

Cambridge, UK-headquartered Intercytex, a cell therapy company developing products for the advanced wound-care and aesthetic medicine markets, says that it has raised L12.0 million (L21.2 million) in a private equity financing from its existing shareholders: Avlar BioVentures, Merlin Biosciences, 3i, Cambridge Gateway Partnership, NIF Ventures and Scottish Equity Partners.

The financing will be used to: complete Phase III trials of ICX-PRO, Intercytex' active wound-care product; take ICX-TRC, its hair regeneration agent, through later-stage clinical trials; and move ICX-SKN, a living-skin replacement, into the clinic.