Intercytex to float on UK's AIM

Intercytex Group, a UK-based emerging health care company, says it has applied for admission to trading on Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company plans to raise L15.0 million ($26.8 million), conditional on the admission of the new ordinary shares on the AIM, through a subscription of around L4.2 million by existing shareholders and a placing of about L10.8 million with new shareholders. The shares being issued in the subscription and the placing have been priced at 108 pence each, which will give Intercytex a market capitalization on admission of approximately L60.2 million. Piper Jaffray Ltd is acting as nominated adviser and sole broker to the company.
Intercytex has three products in clinical development, and a fourth product in preclinical studies, namely:
- ICX-PRO, the lead product for the treatment of leg ulcers, currently in a multicenter Phase III trial in the USA, UK and Canada, having successfully completed a Phase IIb trial for venous leg ulcers in 2005. The Phase III trial is expected to be completed in the first half of 2007;
