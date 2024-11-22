Interferon beta: ECCO 8

- Intratumoral interferon beta may have a role as a radiosensitizer, according to a Phase II study presented at ECCO 8. Interferons already are known to have antiproliferative and antiangiogenetic effects via stimulation of tumor necrosis factor (which is also stimulated by radiotherapy). The Phase II study involved 21 patients with metastatic solid tumors. There was one complete response, 11 partial responses and two minor responses, and the median duration of response was five months.