Interferon Sciences Targets MS

Interferon Sciences is aiming to begin clinical testing of its interferon alfa-N3 in patients with multiple sclerosis, providing it can secure enough funding for the project. The product is derived from human leukocytes, and Interferon is the only manufacturer of a natural-source interferon alpha in the USA. The company believes its product may have tolerability advantages over Chiron/Berlex' Betaseron (interferon beta) in MS.

The company already markets interferon alfa-N3, under the trade name Alferon N, as a second-line, intralesional therapy for refractory and recurring genital warts. It licenses the product from Hoffmann-La Roche. Alferon N is already in three Phase II trials for chronic hepatitis C infection, and the company intends to begin Phase II trials of the drug in asymptomatic HIV-infected patients in the near future, again dependent on securing additional funding.

Other potential indications which Interferon may pursue include hepatitis B infection, immunocompromized patients with mucocutaneous herpes, cervical dysplasia and Kaposi's sarcoma. The company is also supplying the drug for a Phase II trial in small cell lung cancer patients.