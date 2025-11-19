INTERIM PRETAX UP 12% AT WELLCOME

Pretax profits for the first six months of fiscal 1994 ended February 28 advanced 12% to L64 million ($541.8 million) at the UK pharmaceutical company Wellcome. Exchange rate fluctuations were said to have benefited pretax profit by 3%. Earnings per share were up 11% to 25.7 pence.
Sales for the six-month period were just under L1.1 billion, an increase on the like, year-earlier period of 5%. Wellcome's share of sales from the joint venture, Warner Wellcome Consumer Health Products with US company Warner-Lambert, were included in the interim results.
Of the total net sales, prescription medicines accounted for L928 million, around 86%, and over-the-counter medicines sales were L150 million, representing the remaining 14%.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
