Interim Results For Esaote Of Italy

Italian biomedical group Esaote reported consolidated group sales for the first six months of 1995 up 15% to 124 billion lire ($76.8 million). Pretax profits were 8.7 billion lire and operating profits came in at 10.3 billion lire.

Sales abroad rose to 61.2 billion lire, an increase of 30.8%, representing 50% of global turnover. Esaote says that its magnetic resonance tomography system, Artoscan, which was launched recently, is experiencing success, particularly in markets outside Italy.

The Esaote group comprises the parent company Esaote and its subsidiaries Biosund (USA), and Esaote Biomedica in Germany and in France. The company was privatized in July 1994 and has confirmed that it intends to request admission to the bourse screening system early next year.