Interim Sales Soar At Chiroscience

8 October 1995

In its interim announcement last week, Chiroscience said that it is delivering on its promises and revealed a sales increase of 179% to L2.1 million ($3.3 million). This significant increase was driven by the more than doubling of sales from the firm's technology services business and first sales of dexketoprofen.

Chiroscience developed dexketoprofen, a single isomer version of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory ketoprofen, with Italy's Menarini, and made its first sales of the product to Menarini. Further sales, in anticipation of the launch, are expected in the second half of the year.

The interim loss was L5.5 million, compared with L3.7 million in the year-earlier period. The company noted that this is well within its plans. R&D expenditure grew 51.6% to L5.5 million, reflecting an increase in the average number of employees from 120 to 163, and further investment in clinical trials - particularly the later stage trials for levobupivacaine.

