Interleukin-11 Link-Up

Wyeth-Ayerst International has acquired the rights to develop andmarket Schering-Plough Corp's recombinant interleukin-11 in Europe, Africa and Latin America. It already holds the rights to the product in Asia, excluding Japan. rhIL-11, which was discovered by Genetics Institute, another American Home Products' subsidiary, has been shown in trials to eliminate/ reduce the need for platelet transfusion in patients receiving chemotherapy. No financial details were revealed.
