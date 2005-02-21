InterMune posts 2004 results

US biopharmaceutical company InterMune says that: "2004 was a year of significant research and development, financial and organizational accomplishments for InterMune. We reduced our net loss by $38.0 million and rebuilt the company, while continuing to advance our late-stage pipeline." Dan Welch, InterMune's president, said: "we improved our balance sheet, focused our business on two strategic therapeutic areas, pulmonology and hepatology, turned Infergen (interferon alfacon-1) into a growth brand, and strengthened our executive management team." The company hopes to see returns on its pipelines of potential idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and hepatitis C therapies over the next couple of years.
The company recorded a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2004 of $21.8 million, or $0.68 per share, a 6% reduction from the $23.3 million, or $0.73 per share, posted for the like period of 2003.
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