Intermune trial halted on good results

InterMune of the USA says that a Phase II clinical trial evaluating its pirfenidone for the treatment of patients with the fatal lung disorder idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis has been terminated early on the recommendation of its data safety monitoring board.

The 107-patient, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, which was conducted by Shionogi in Japan, was halted after only nine months instead of the planned 12 after analysis indicated favorable effects of pirfenidone on acute exacerbations and other efficacy parameters, the group said.