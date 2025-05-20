Tuesday 20 May 2025

International Conference on Bioengineering and Biotechnology

Visit event website
21 August 202523 August 2025
Paris, FranceHilton Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport
ICBB 2025 aims to gather scholars, researchers, and industry professionals to present and discuss advances in bioengineering and biotechnology.

The goal of this biotechnology conference 2024 is to gather scholars from all over the world to present advances in the relevant fields and to foster an environment conducive to exchanging ideas and information. This biotechnology conference will also provide an ideal environment to develop new collaborations and meet experts on the fundamentals, applications, and products of the mentioned fields.

ICBB 2024 is a part of the NewTech congress and conference papers will be published in the NewTech Congress proceedings.

This Biotechnology conference proceedings will be published with an ISSN and ISBN, indexed in Scopus and Google Scholar, Semantic Scholar and archived permanently in Portico.



Today's issue

GSK’s Blenrep combination approved by Japan MHLW
Biotechnology
GSK’s Blenrep combination approved by Japan MHLW
20 May 2025
Biotechnology
IL-5 biologics well-positioned to expand respiratory reach, analyst says
20 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA launches new regulations on real-world clinical trials data
20 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer’s nerandomilast shows modest benefit in IPF
20 May 2025
Biotechnology
CRISPR and Sirius collaborate on siRNA therapies
20 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA: what we're doing to cement the UK's position as a world leader in clinical research
20 May 2025
Biotechnology
Don Haut brought in to head business at Arbor
19 May 2025

Company Spotlight

Neurocrine develops and discovers treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze