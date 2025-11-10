International Conference On Harmonization III

The third International Conference on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH III), in Yokohama, Japan, on November 29-December 1, finalized five guidelines, bringing the total to 19. Six draft guidelines were released for consultation; two others are already in consultation, reports the International federation of Pharmaceutical manufacturers' Associations.

- on Quality, five guidelines were issued for consultation. only one further topic, specifications, is required for harmonization in this area. - the Stability guideline was further elaborated by a Stability Testing: New Formulations extension which clarifies requirements for new formulations of approved medicines. - A finalized annex to the Quality of Biotechnology Products: Product Stability guideline deals with the special characteristics of products in which the active components are typically proteins and/or polypeptides. - A Photo-Stability Testing annex was released for consultation, giving guidance on the basic testing protocol required to evaluate light sensitivity during storage. - A harmonized guideline on Quality of Biotechnology Products: Genetic Stability was adopted, advising on types of information considered valuable in assessing the structure of the expression construct used to produce recombinant DNA-derived proteins. - The guideline on implications of impurities in new drug substances was expanded in Impurities in Dosage Forms, an extension dealing with the finished product, released for consultation. - A guideline on the methodology for the validation of analytical procedures, which builds on the already-adopted guideline on definitions and terminology, was released for consultation.

- on Safety, conditions which require carcinogenicity studies are set out in a finalized guideline, and the dose selection for carcinogenicity studies, adopted in october 1994, will be elaborated to establish the maximum feasible dose. - Principles relating to the preclinical safety testing requirements for biotechnology products were presented, from which a guideline will be elaborated. - For the duration of repeat dose toxicity testing in non-rodents, the Steering Committee and Expert Working Group agreed on an approach to collecting data in order to make a recommendation to the Steering Committee in 1996. - Due to the comprehensive nature of the topics already selected, the Steering Committee agreed that harmonization of requirements for demonstration of safety would be achieved once the ongoing topics are successfully completed.