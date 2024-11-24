Sunday 24 November 2024

International Conference on PharmScience Research & Development

24 February 202526 February 2025
California, USADoubleTree by Hilton San Francisco Airport
Organized by United Scientific Group (USG), the conference will explore the discovery and optimization of small-molecule drug candidates, offering a diverse array of presentations across multiple concurrent tracks.

Audiences will have the opportunity to tailor their experience to their specific interests, focusing on current trends, challenges, and opportunities in pharma R&D.
Attendees can expect engaging discussions, potential collaborations, and valuable networking opportunities with leading professionals in the Pharma R&D community. 

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

