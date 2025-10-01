International Equity Issue For Croatia's Pliva

Croatian pharmaceutical company Pliva has opened the first international offering of equity in a Croatian company. The offering opened March 12 in London, UK, the starting point of a European roadshow, and another in the USA. A domestic offering will open this week.
The Croatian government is selling 31% of the firm's stock for between 4,150 kuna and 5,100 kuna per share. This gives the firm a value of between $415 million and $510 million, reports the Financial Times.
Half the stock will be sold internationally as Global Depositary Receipts, with 50 GDRs representing one share. The value of one GDR will be around $15.22 to $18.70, with the final price being set on March 28. The GDRs will be listed in London, and a quotation will be sought on the Zagreb Stock Exchange. It will be the first time a Croatian industrial firm is listed in London.
