International Pharma Expansion AT UCB

Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical concern UCB is expanding its pharmaceutical business internationally, with the acquisition of two US companies - Whitby and Northampton Medical - towards the end of 1994 (Marketletters passim) being major events for the pharmaceutical division.

In 1994, UCB's pharmaceutical division achieved sales of 16.3 billion Belgian francs ($565.6 million), up 9.6% on the previous year. 9% of pharmaceutical sales were achieved in Belgium, 73% in other European countries and 18% in the rest of the world. Pharmaceutical sales represent 33% of UCB's total sales.

Total pretax profits for the year, including an exceptional item of 330 million francs, were ahead 16% on 1993 at 2.1 billion francs. The firm spent 2.4 billion francs on pharmaceutical R&D, up 12.4%, out of a total R&D spend of 3.3 billion francs.