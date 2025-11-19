International Pharma Trade News In Brief

Under a newly-signed agreement, Cuba and the UK are to cooperate in the fields of biotechnology and pharmacology, reports the Havana-based Granma International journal. UK companies have reportedly expressed interest in Cuban biotechnology and pharmaceutical products.
The two countries have also agreed to hold talks on protecting patents and intellectual property, increasing Uk investment in Cuba and identifying investment projects. Cuban sources say that newly-signed agreements open the door to long-term cooperation between Cuban and UK companies, and that a large UK trade delegation will visit Havana in November.
- Iraq's Minister of Health, Hamoudi Hamid, was due to finalize agreements this month for Highnoon Laboratories Ltd of Pakistan to export medicines to Iraq, reports the Pakistan Times. A drug production plant will also be set up in Iraq.
