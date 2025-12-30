Tuesday 30 December 2025

International Stroke Conference

Visit event website
11 March 202613 March 2026
Louisiana, USAErnest N. Morial Convention Center
The International Stroke Conference (ISC) is a leading scientific and clinical meeting focused on cerebrovascular disease and stroke science.

Hosted by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, the conference brings together researchers, clinicians, allied health professionals and industry partners to share cutting-edge data, clinical best practices, prevention strategies, and translational science across the spectrum of stroke research and care. The programme features plenary sessions, late-breaking science, clinical updates, symposia, and poster presentations, with an emphasis on bridging discovery with practical improvements in stroke prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Neurologists, vascular neurologists and physicians caring for stroke patients
  • Neuroscientists and clinical researchers focused on cerebrovascular disease
  • Allied health professionals (nurses, rehabilitation specialists, therapists) supporting stroke care
  • Clinical trialists and translational investigators working on stroke therapies
  • Industry partners, device/diagnostics representatives and solution providers involved in stroke prevention, imaging and intervention

Scale

  • A major international scientific meeting attracting clinicians, researchers and industry experts.
  • A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main meeting overview pages, but the event regularly draws several thousand participants in past years.

What to expect

  • A comprehensive scientific and clinical programme covering prevention, acute treatment and recovery in cerebrovascular disease
  • Plenary and late-breaking science sessions presenting state-of-the-art research and outcomes data
  • Clinical practice updates, symposia and workshops aimed at improving care delivery
  • Networking and collaboration between researchers, clinicians and industry stakeholders
  • An exhibition component offering exposure to devices, diagnostics and innovations relevant to stroke care and research

