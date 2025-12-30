International Stroke Conference

Hosted by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, the conference brings together researchers, clinicians, allied health professionals and industry partners to share cutting-edge data, clinical best practices, prevention strategies, and translational science across the spectrum of stroke research and care. The programme features plenary sessions, late-breaking science, clinical updates, symposia, and poster presentations, with an emphasis on bridging discovery with practical improvements in stroke prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Neurologists, vascular neurologists and physicians caring for stroke patients

Neuroscientists and clinical researchers focused on cerebrovascular disease

Allied health professionals (nurses, rehabilitation specialists, therapists) supporting stroke care

Clinical trialists and translational investigators working on stroke therapies

Industry partners, device/diagnostics representatives and solution providers involved in stroke prevention, imaging and intervention

Scale

A major international scientific meeting attracting clinicians, researchers and industry experts.

A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main meeting overview pages, but the event regularly draws several thousand participants in past years.

What to expect