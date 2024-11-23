Interneuron Begin Ph II/III With Pagoclone

- Interneuron Pharmaceuticals is to initiate a Phase II/III trial with pagoclone, a gamma amino butyric acid enhancer for the treatment of panic disorder. The 10-week, dose-escalation, multicenter study will include up to 300 patients. Pagoclone is licensed from Rhone-Poulenc Rorer.
