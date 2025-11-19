INTERNEURON FILES IND FOR CITICOLINE

Interneuron has filed an Investigational New Drug application for citicoline (formerly cytidil diphosphocholine) in the USA, seeking permission to begin Phase II trials of the drug in ischemic stroke patients. The company hopes to be in a position to file for approval for this indication in 1996 and gain approval in 1997. The company licensed North American rights to citicoline from the Spanish firm Grupo Ferrer in May 1992.

Citicoline is already marketed in over 20 countries worldwide, including Japan and several European countries. Worldwide revenues for the product reached over $200 million last year. In these countries, the product is approved for stroke and head trauma recovery.

Interneuron is also hoping for US approval of its appetite suppressant drug, dexfenfluramine, in late-1994. The New Drug Application was filed in the USA in May of this year. France's Laboratoires Servier markets the drug in other countries, and the product achieved sales of over $100 million last year.